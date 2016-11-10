POLAND

DogSmartz Unleashed, 1591 E. Western Reserve Road, will host a Giving Thanks open house event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in partnership with Legacy Dog Rescue and A Dying Art Co.

The public can tour the new training facilities and meet the staff, trainers and some local dogs that are up for adoption. Participants are asked to take a pet item donation as part of the kick-off for Legacy Dog Rescue’s statewide pet food drive. Donations will give participants a chance to win a free 12-by-12-inch custom painting from A Dying Art Co. Items requested include dry and wet pet food, treats, toys, bleach, towels, blankets, cleaning supplies and cat litter. After the open house, donations can be taken to these three businesses Nov. 15-19: Dar’s Dirty Dogs, 3265 Canfield Road, Suite B, Youngstown; Om Yoga, 15 N. Main St., Hubbard; and Warren Harley Davidson, 2102 Elm Road, Cortland. One winner will be drawn from each location on Nov. 16. Participants are asked to provide an email or phone number with their ticket.

For information call Dog- Smartz Unleashed at 330-707-4160, or visit their website at www.dogsmartzunleashed.com. Information can also be found on Legacy Dog Rescue’s website at www.ldrofohio.org.