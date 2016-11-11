CANFIELD

When a person forgives a wrong, physical, emotional and spiritual benefits result.

That concept was among several discussed during a program Thursday on “Forgiveness Therapy: Sowing the Seeds in our Youth” at Drake’s Landing, 2177 W. Western Reserve Road. Sponsors were Mahoning County Juvenile Court and Mahoning County Juvenile Court Community Advisory Board.

The event attracted about 100 people including counselors, therapists, youth workers and those in social service agencies. Judge Theresa Dellick welcomed the group. The session, according to its literature, aimed to show that forgiveness therapy can be an antidote to the violence, rage, and revenge that permeates society.

Via Skype, Gayle Reed presented “The Practice and Benefits of Forgiveness Therapy – A Clinical and Developmental Framework for Healing.” She has a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where she conducted forgiveness research with Dr. Robert Enright, founder of International Forgiveness Institute. She discussed the forgiveness therapy model.

“What wrong has been done to you harms your inherent worth,” she said. “Adolescents need help with this.” Reed said youth and adults must realize that “some bad things may happen” in their lives and how they cope influences their lives.

Reed said forgiveness therapy yields “positive results.”

