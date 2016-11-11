Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A former city police officer entered into the Mental Health Court on Thursday after she pleaded guilty for failing to care for an ailing sister.

Barbara Copeland, 60, entered a guilty plea before Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to the felony charge of failure to provide care for a functionally impaired person.

The Mental Health Court is a program designed to work with felony criminal defendants with mental-health issues who, as a result of their illness, come in contact with the justice system. Participants in the court go through a two-year program instead of jail time.

If defendants complete the court the charge against them is dismissed.

The coroner’s office ruled Fields’ death natural, listing a stroke as the cause of death, with malnutrition, dehydration and mental illness as contributing factors.

Fields weighed only 70 pounds when she died, the coroner’s report said.

