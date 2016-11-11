ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — A coroner’s investigator has identified a driver who was fatally shot by a police officer after running over the officer’s foot and dragging another officer in Ashtabula in northeast Ohio.

The investigator says 26-year-old Evan Cox, of Ashtabula, was shot from behind in each shoulder Tuesday while trying to drive away from three officers who’d stopped him moments after a video-store robbery. The investigator says additional rounds hit the trunk and windshield.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing what happened. A spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office says cash in a video-store bag and an Airsoft-type pellet gun were found in Cox’s car.

Ashtabula’s police chief says the officer whose foot was run over received hospital treatment. The officer who was dragged wasn’t hurt.