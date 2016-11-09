YOUNGSTOWN

Rita Nicholas was proud of how her 6-year-old son, Logan, handled his first dental experience – especially since he had never visited a dentist and is on the autism spectrum.

“I told him, ‘You will get your teeth counted,’” the Liberty Township woman said. “This will keep your teeth healthy.”

Logan, who was diagnosed with autism at age 3 and had many sensory, verbal and social issues, was one of eight students from the Rich Center for the Study and Treatment of Autism at Youngstown State University who received free dental-care services. The effort Wednesday in YSU’s Cushwa Hall was courtesy of several YSU seniors in the university’s Dr. Madeleine Haggerty Dental Hygiene program.

Many children with autism have a variety of sensory problems, so a trip to the dentist can be very daunting and challenging for them, explained Teresa Peck, the Rich Center’s school nurse.

