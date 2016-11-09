MOSCOW (AP) — The world will face a starkly different America when President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office in January.

While the billionaire businessman's triumph was welcomed in some countries, others saw it as a big shock, as governments will now have to deal with a man who has cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told NATO allies they would have to pay for their own protection and vowed to make the Mexican government pay for a multibillion-dollar border wall.

Leaders weren't sure what to expect after a U.S. campaign in which Trump upended foreign policy orthodoxy on numerous fronts, including the international movement to contain the spread of nuclear weapons.

Putin sent Trump a congratulatory telegram this morning and made a televised statement expressing the hope that frayed U.S.-Russian relations could be put back on track. He said Moscow is ready to try to restore good relations.

"We aware that it is a difficult path, in view of the unfortunate degradation of relations between the Russian Federation and the United States," he said, adding that "it is not our fault that Russian-American relations are in such a state."

Russia was at times a focal point during the U.S. campaign, with government officials and the Hillary Clinton campaign team suggesting the Russian government was involved in hacking her campaign's emails. Trump expressed admiration for Putin and his tough leadership style, and some Clinton surrogates questioned Trump's business dealings with Russia.