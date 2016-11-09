JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Robbery reported at Dollar General on Market Street



Published: Wed, November 9, 2016 @ 9:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said a gunman Tuesday evening got away with $270 cash from the Dollar General, 2023 Market St.

Police were called to the store about 8:50 p.m., where witnesses told them a man carrying a handgun with an extended magazine came through the front door and forced all employees and customers to get on the floor behind the counter.

The gunman then reached in the cash register, took the money and ran out of the store, reports said. Police could not find him.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes