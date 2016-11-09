YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said a gunman Tuesday evening got away with $270 cash from the Dollar General, 2023 Market St.

Police were called to the store about 8:50 p.m., where witnesses told them a man carrying a handgun with an extended magazine came through the front door and forced all employees and customers to get on the floor behind the counter.

The gunman then reached in the cash register, took the money and ran out of the store, reports said. Police could not find him.