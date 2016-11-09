JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: Ohio officer shoots, kills suspect in armed robbery



Published: Wed, November 9, 2016 @ 12:56 p.m.

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer shot and killed a robbery suspect as he drove off after running over the officer’s foot and dragging another officer with his vehicle.

The shooting occurred Tuesday in Ashtabula. Authorities haven’t identified the suspect. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

An Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman said today a plastic Airsoft-type pellet gun and a bag with cash from the video store robbery were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell says three officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle shortly after the robbery. The officer who fired shots was treated at a hospital. The other officer wasn’t hurt. The suspect died at the scene.

Stell says the three officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes