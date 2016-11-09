ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer shot and killed a robbery suspect as he drove off after running over the officer’s foot and dragging another officer with his vehicle.

The shooting occurred Tuesday in Ashtabula. Authorities haven’t identified the suspect. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

An Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman said today a plastic Airsoft-type pellet gun and a bag with cash from the video store robbery were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell says three officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle shortly after the robbery. The officer who fired shots was treated at a hospital. The other officer wasn’t hurt. The suspect died at the scene.

Stell says the three officers have been placed on administrative leave.