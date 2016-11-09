STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania man has been convicted of luring a girl from her home, giving her alcohol, and then selling her sexually at a hotel.

Noel Brown, 41, was convicted Tuesday by a Monroe County jury that deliberated for about 30 minutes.

The Brodheadsville man was convicted of sext trafficking in minors, interfering with child custody, and distributing photos of child-sex acts, among other crimes. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.

Prosecutors say Brown lured the girl from her Oregon Township home on June 29 and gave her alcohol at his residence before posting a partially nude photo of her online. Brown then took the girl to the hotel in Pocono Township where people paid to have sex with the girl.

Brown remains jailed pending sentencing.