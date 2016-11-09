COLUMBUS (AP) — A man imprisoned for severely beating his infant son in 2007 has been indicted on a murder charge after the boy’s death last year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a Logan County grand jury indicted 52-year-old Michael Robinson on the new charge Tuesday. Court officials say their records do not show an attorney for him.

Robinson pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges including felonious assault and domestic violence in the beating of his son, Dana, at their Bellefontaine home. The boy suffered brain injuries and was left a paraplegic with cerebral palsy.

He died in his sleep last November. A coroner determined he died of complications from the brain trauma.

Robinson is serving a 14-year sentence but could face life in prison if convicted on the new charge.