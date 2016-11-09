COLUMBUS
Republican nominee Donald Trump won Ohio on his way to a national victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and GOP candidates had strong showings down the ticket in the Buckeye state.
And overall it was a smooth election, with few surprises at the state level.
Here are 10 things to consider about the outcome of Tuesday’s general election:
1 Smooth election.
2 Turnout.
3 Local results.
4 More ballots.:
5 Recounts.
7 The Big Winner.:
8 Congress.
9 Ohio Statehouse.
10 Changing Chambers.
For details, read Thursday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.