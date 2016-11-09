YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of attacking a corrections officer at the Mahoning County jail pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of attempted murder.

Lucky Mitchell, 33, entered his plea before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

The state will recommend nine years in prison when Mitchell is sentenced next week.

Mitchell had earlier pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but changed his plea today.

The plea comes after a second competency evaluation backed up an earlier evaluation that found Mitchell competent to stand trial and aid in his own defense.

Mitchell is accused of attacking the corrections officer July 8. Other inmates had to pry Mitchell off the corrections officer, who was being choked. The attack was captured on video.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com