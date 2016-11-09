AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A former Akron policeman who assaulted his ex-girlfriend, misused a law enforcement database and stalked her and other women has been granted early release just over a year after being sentenced to four years in prison.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a Summit County judge granted Eric Paull’s release request on Tuesday and put him on five years of probation and GPS monitoring.

His ex-girlfriend, Alexis Dekany, begged the judge to keep Paull in prison and said after the decision that she was terrified.

The 44-year-old Paull told the judge he had tried to improve himself in prison. His lawyer said Paull took advantage of programming available to inmates.

Paull had pleaded guilty to felony charges, including aggravated assault and evidence-tampering, for incidents involving Dekany and other women.