WARREN

Phyllis J. Wilson, who stole $142,772 over 41⁄2 years as Niles assistant treasurer, will receive none of her $1,176 monthly retirement check during the five years of her probation, an appeals court has ruled.

Wilson, 64, of Russell Avenue in Niles, was ordered to spend six months in the county jail in April 2015 and make full restitution for the money she stole, but she appealed to the 11th District Court of Appeals the ruling by Judge Andrew Logan that she forfeit her entire retirement check.

This week, a ruling by Judge Thomas R. Wright said Judge Logan did not have discretion in ordering full restitution.

Wilson appealed the restitution order, saying she should not be ordered to forfeit her entire retirement check “based on a lack of evidence concerning her ability to pay restitution.”

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or n Vindy.com.