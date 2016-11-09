Associated Press

Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders says, in a reaction to Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win, "we will judge him on his actions."

Koenders, of the center-left Labor Party, says during the U.S. campaign "Trump made statements that were at odds with how we like to see our society and world order." He cited examples including Trump's comments about U.S. relationships with NATO, Russia and the European Union.

But the Dutch minister says it's important for the Netherlands' close relationship with the United States to continue for economic and geopolitical reasons. He says "we are facing global challenges such as climate change and the fight against terrorism."

Meanwhile, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is congratulating the U.S. on its election – though not directly winner Donald Trump, who alarmed many by describing Mexican migrants as murderers and rapists.

Pena Nieto has sent a series of tweets repeating his readiness to work with Trump "in favor of the bilateral relationship." He says Mexico and the U.S. "are friends, partners and allies who should continue collaborating for the competitiveness and development of North America."