YOUNGSTOWN

Boots hit the pavement when a country music act comes to town, leading Youngstown to be a prime stop for many top country performers.

Now, one local guy has the opportunity to be an integral part of the country-music scene nationwide.

On Friday, Eric Ryan, executive director of the Covelli Centre, will find out if he’s been selected for the Country Music Association’s board of directors.

“From a contact standpoint and notoriety standpoint, it would be positive,” Ryan said. “It would be exciting to be on that board with so many people in the entertainment industry.”

Ryan was nominated for the position by Rob Beckham, a partner at the William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC and board member. The company specializes in talent representation; commercial marketing and endorsements; brand strategy, activation and licensing; media production and distribution; and event management.

Read more about the nomination in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.