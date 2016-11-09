JOBS
Clinton says election loss is painful



Published: Wed, November 9, 2016 @ 11:58 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton says she's "sorry" she didn't win the election, adding "this is painful, and it will be for a long time."

The Democratic presidential candidate delivered today what her campaign billed as a concession speech to Republican Donald Trump after his upset victory in Tuesday's election. She spoke at a New York hotel.

With her onstage were husband Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton. Va. Gov. Tim Kaine, her vice-presidential running mate, introduced her.

