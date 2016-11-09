YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a loaded .25-caliber semiautomatic handgun and two bags of cocaine Tuesday evening after pulling over a car for running a red light.

Reports said a car driven by Jamar Howell, 37, of Tyrell Avenue, was pulled over about 8:55 p.m. at Salt Springs Road and Oregon Avenue on the West Side. After a records check found Howell has a suspended license, he was arrested and the car was searched before being towed, which is when the gun and two bags of suspected cocaine were found.

Howell was placed in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two third degree felony counts of possession of cocaine.