Staff report

WARREN

A man who told police he shot his girlfriend Feb. 22 at their home on Ulp Street in Brookfield because he was jealous pretended to have symptoms of psychosis but is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled today.

Chris Becker, assistant Trumbull County prosecutor, said Marvin Jules, 34, was “malingering,” meaning faking an illness, while being evaluated by a doctor with the Forensic Psychiatric Center in Austintown.

The evaluation was conducted to determine whether Jules is able to understand the proceedings against him and aid in his defense. Judge W. Wyatt McKay ruled Wednesday Jules can aid in his defense.

The result is that the criminal case against Jules will move forward with another pretrial hearing Nov. 23.

Jules cried and moaned into a cellphone while telling a 911 operator Feb. 22 he “shot my lover.”

