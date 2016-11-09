LORDSTOWN — The General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant will go down from three shifts to two.

The plant employs 4,500 to build the Chevrolet Cruze, a compact car.

Employees were told today about the cutback to two shifts. A drop in sales volume is said to be the reason why GM has pulled the shift.

GM added a third shift in 2010 for Cruze production.

GM said it has to “align production output with demand for cars built at the Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand River, Mich., assembly plants. “As the customer shift from cars to crossovers and trucks is projected to continue, GM will suspend the third shift of production at both facilities in the first quarter of 2017,” a spokesman said.

The Ramos Arizpe, Mexico plant has been producing Cruzes for the U.S. market to supplement the supply since September. GM said a high demand for the Cruze led GM to bring some of the Ramos production here.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.