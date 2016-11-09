BOARDMAN — An Akron woman surrendered to authorities Tuesday evening on an arrest warrant for purportedly sending threats to township resident, Kathy Miller, 69, in September.

Talisha Gervins, 23, of Kryder Avenue, is charged with telecommunications harassment.

Miller, the former Mahoning County chairwoman for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, called police to her home about 9:20 p.m. Sept. 24, according to a police report.

The text Miller received reportedly said: “I know where you live and you will pay for your comments you [expletive].”

