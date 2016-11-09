JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Akron woman accused of threats to Kathy Miller in September



Published: Wed, November 9, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

BOARDMAN

An Akron woman surrendered to authorities Tuesday evening on an arrest warrant that accuses her of sending threats to township resident, Kathy Miller, 69, in September.

Talisha Gervins, 23, of Kryder Avenue, is charged with telecommunications harassment.

Miller, the former Mahoning County chairwoman for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, called police to her home about 9:20 p.m. Sept. 24, according to a police report.

The text Miller received reportedly said: “I know where you live and you will pay for your comments you [expletive].”

The threats, she told police, were likely related to her controversial statement to The Guardian about racism in America published Sept. 22.

Read more in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes