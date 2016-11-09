HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sixteen counties in south-central Pennsylvania are getting a new area code, but numbers already being used in the 717 area code won’t be affected.

The Public Utility Commission said today it has been told the region has been designated for the 223 area code once there are no numbers left that use 717.

The state’s current estimate is that the 717 area code numbers will be exhausted before the end of next year.

The commission says it opted for an overlay rather than to split the 717 region geographically after most people who offered input said they supported the approach.