JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

717 area code in central Pennsylvania to get 223 overlay



Published: Wed, November 9, 2016 @ 3:25 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sixteen counties in south-central Pennsylvania are getting a new area code, but numbers already being used in the 717 area code won’t be affected.

The Public Utility Commission said today it has been told the region has been designated for the 223 area code once there are no numbers left that use 717.

The state’s current estimate is that the 717 area code numbers will be exhausted before the end of next year.

The commission says it opted for an overlay rather than to split the 717 region geographically after most people who offered input said they supported the approach.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes