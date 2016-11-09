LORDSTOWN

In a dimly lit union hall, leaders of two local United Auto Workers unions talked about the turning point at the General Motors Lordstown Complex.

In a couple of months, some 1,245 of the 4,500 workers at the GM complex will be laid off indefinitely.

Small cars, such as Lordstown’s Chevrolet Cruze, are underselling so production needs scaled back.

“Small cars have been very good for Lordstown for a huge number of years. And due to the shift in consumer demand for full-size trucks, crossovers and SUVs, the market has softened ... across the small car segment,” said Glenn Johnson, president of UAW Local 1112. “It’s hard for our members today.”

On Tuesday, GM informed employees that the third shift at the Lordstown complex would end Jan. 23, affecting 1,202 hourly employees and 43 salaried employees.

