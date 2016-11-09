COLUMBUS (AP) — Two people face sentences of 18 years to life in prison after they were each convicted of murder in the central Ohio slaying of a bystander in a dispute over $80.

The Columbus Dispatch reports jurors on Monday convicted 22-year-old Jalen Hall and 21-year-old Alexa Curtis of murder, weapons and assault charges in the July 2015 shooting death of 61-year-old Charles Mahon. Sentencing is scheduled for next month.

Mahon was shot in the head as he stood in the doorway of his Columbus home.

Testimony established the shooting stemmed from a dispute over money between Curtis’ brother and another man.

Prosecutors say Hall, the father of Curtis’ daughter, fired the shots after she called him to the scene.

The defense had suggested the shots were fired by someone else.