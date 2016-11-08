YOUNGSTOWN

A Smithfield Street woman who was cited about 5 a.m. Monday on state Route 711 for OVI was cited for OVI again by Canfield police a couple of hours later.

Nicole Hester, 21, faces identical charges of OVI, failure to have an operator’s license and speeding in both Mahoning County Court in Canfield and in municipal court.

Hester was pulled over for speeding on state Route 711 by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and was issued her citations after she appeared to be heavily intoxicated. In the same traffic stop, the trooper found a gun hidden inside the cast of a man who was her passenger and he was arrested on a weapons violation.

Hester was taken to the Canfield post for further tests and someone with a license came to pick her up.

However, Hester ended up driving from the post and she was stopped by Canfield police at Fairgrounds Boulevard and Surrey Avenue. She refused a breath test there, according to court records.

She is expected to be arraigned today in county court and Wednesday in municipal court.