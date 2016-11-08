YOUNGSTOWN — The annual downtown Youngstown Holiday Parade and Christmas tree lighting will be Friday, Dec. 2.

The parade on Federal Street will begin at 6 p.m. on the east end of the street and proceed to the corner of West Federal Street and Vindicator Square.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m. followed by pictures with Santa.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Suzanne Barbati, the president and executive director of the OH WOW! Children’s Center for Science and Technology. Barbati was unanimously voted to serve by the Holiday Committee because of her dedication to the children of the community and the city of Youngstown.

This year’s parade will include several family activities, including caroling. There will be food and holiday vendors on Central Square beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Other downtown activities that evening being coordinated with the Holiday Parade will include:

Dueling Pianos show at 7:30 p.m. at Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts on North Phelps Street; the Youngstown Flea at the DeYor Performing Arts Center from 4-8 p.m.; and a Youngstown Phantoms hockey game at 7:30 p.m. at Covelli Centre.

For information, go to youngstowncityscape.org.