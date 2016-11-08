JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Vindicator seeks survivors of Pearl Harbor attack



Published: Tue, November 8, 2016 @ 11:10 a.m.

The Vindicator is seeking survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, as well as relatives and friends of military personnel who survived or were killed in the attack, to interview for a story commemorating the 75th anniversary of the event.

Survivors, family members and others with memories and/or memorabilia of the attack they are willing to share are asked to contact staff writer William K. Alcorn by calling 330-747-1471, ext. 1303, or by email at alcorn@vindy.com. Put Pearl Harbor in the subject line if sending by email.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes