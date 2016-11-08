The Vindicator’s annual Holiday Events list will be published Nov. 17. To be included, send us the information about your Christmas or New Year’s concerts, festivals, plays, dinners, parties or any other event that your venue or organization has planned.

The deadline to send it is Nov. 14. Send info by email to wheretogo@vindy.com; fax it to 330-747-6712; or mail it to Vindicator Entertainment Dept., 107 Vindicator Square, Youngstown, OH 44501.

Include the name of the event, sponsor, dates and times, location (street address), a brief description, and the phone number or e-mail address or website where further info can be found.

Call 330-747-1471 ext.1506 for information about the Holiday Events list.