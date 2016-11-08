JOBS
I-76 in North Jackson reopened after truck brings down power lines



Published: Tue, November 8, 2016 @ 9:37 p.m.

NORTH JACKSON

Interstate -76 eastbound at state Route 225 and I-76 westbound at state Route 534 was reopened Tuesday afternoon after a truck brought down power lines over the Portage County line late Tuesday morning forcing closure of the Interstate for several hours, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, I-76 between Route 225 and Route 534, there were several lane restriction while utility repairs were made.

