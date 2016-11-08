JOBS
Former Cincy police officer in murder trial: I feared for my life



Published: Tue, November 8, 2016 @ 11:32 a.m.

By JANICE MORSE

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — A white former police officer on trial for murder has taken the stand to tell jurors he feared for his life when he fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop.

Some police officers testified for the defense Monday that they found 26-year-old Ray Tensing looking shocked and scared after the July 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose near the University of Cincinnati.

An expert defense witness testified Tuesday that a frame-by-frame analysis of a body cam video shows Tensing was justified in fearing for his life because his body was “violently twisted” during the confrontation.

Tensing was an officer on the campus police force until he was fired after the shooting.

