YOUNGSTOWN — A man from Puetro Rico who is expected to be sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges he fired at police and tried to run them down was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 21 years in prison on similar charges.

Luis Cruz Ramos, 30, was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of assaulting federal officers, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of crime of violence and failing to register as a sex offender.

Ramos was accused of firing April 1 at U.S. Marshals who were looking for him after he led Campbell police on a chase a few days later that went into Youngstown and Boardman. Ramos was wounded in the leg during an exchange of gunfire.

During the chase, Ramos went from Campbell to Boardman back to Campbell and then got on the freeway before ditching his van on Interstate 680 south in Boardman and bailing out near Lake Park Cemetery, police said. Officers from Boardman and Youngstown deployed stop sticks during the chase, which punctured three of Ramos’ tires, before he abandoned his van.

Reports said Ramos fired shots at officers while they were in their cruisers and also when they tried to put down their stop sticks.

Judge John Durkin is expected to sentence Ramos Wednesday on similar charges in common pleas court.