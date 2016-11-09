JOBS
ELECTION RESULTS | Warren income tax passes, Hubbard school tax fails



Published: Tue, November 8, 2016 @ 11:52 p.m.

WARREN

An income tax spike in Warren has passed, while a Hubbard schools levy has failed.

100 percent of precincts are reporting in Trumbull County.

An unofficial tally 14,359 votes in Warren shows 51.67 percent of voters in favor of a half-percent tax on income to generate close to $4 million annually.

Voters in the Hubbard Exempted Village School District, however, rejected a new, 10-year emergency-operating levy, which would have generated $1.44 million annually for Hubbard schools.

Voters in Hubbard Township, Liberty and Girard approved five-year renewals of existing taxes.

Girard voters also approved a new, five-year 0.5-mill parks and recreation levy, with 56.48 percent voting in favor.

