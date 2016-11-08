YOUNGSTOWN

With 89 percent of Mahoning County precincts reporting, votes for two Austintown levies remain close.

About 53 percent of voters are against two additional levies for police, and roads and bridges.

Most other tax issues in the county are on track to pass.

A renewal of a county board of developmental disabilities levy is up, with 71 percent of voters in favor of it.

Additional police levies in Poland village, Canfield city, and New Middletown are on track to pass.