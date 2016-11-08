JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

ELECTION RESULTS | Votes for two Austintown levies remain close



Published: Tue, November 8, 2016 @ 10:07 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

With 89 percent of Mahoning County precincts reporting, votes for two Austintown levies remain close.

About 53 percent of voters are against two additional levies for police, and roads and bridges.

Most other tax issues in the county are on track to pass.

A renewal of a county board of developmental disabilities levy is up, with 71 percent of voters in favor of it.

Additional police levies in Poland village, Canfield city, and New Middletown are on track to pass.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes