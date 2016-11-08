YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, plans to continue to focus in his next term on growing America Makes and its technologies to create future jobs.

He easily defeated his Republican opponent and a write-in candidate.

“I think just continuing build out what we’ve been doing,” Ryan said, “continuing to build it out with America Makes in downtown Youngstown.

That’s where future jobs are."

He pointed to the $10 million project to help sustain Air Force aircraft.

The University of Dayton Research Institute, UDRI, and YSU last July were awarded a $10.87 million direct project opportunity by America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute. Of that, $4 million goes to YSU.

The average Air Force plane is 30 years old, but some are more than 50 years. With planes that old, the suppliers with parts for the plane are long gone.