YOUNGSTOWN

Results from absentee voting in Mahoning County show mixed results for tax issues.

The county board of developmental disabilities' renewal of a 2-mill levy got 74 percent of absentee votes in favor of it.

Austintown Township's two additional levies, one for police and one for roads and bridges, both had more "no" than "yes" votes, with 51 percent of absentee voters against each levy.

An additional levy for Canfield City police earned 55.5 percent "yes" votes.

Two Boardman Township renewals were up, with more than 60 percent in favor of them, in absentee votes. A Boardman schools renewal levy had 57 percent of absentee voters in favor of it.

A total of 40,475 absentee votes were cast in Mahoning County, according to the results.