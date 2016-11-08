TRUMBULL COUNTY

Unofficial results show five-year renewal levies passing handily in Hubbbard Township, Liberty Township and the City of Girard.

In Hubbard Township, a count of 2,773 votes shows renewal of a 1.75-mill police levy passing with 65.71 percent in favor and renewal of a 1-mill roads levy passing with 66.07 percent in favor.

A tally of about 4,800 Liberty voters shows 69.68 percent in favor of renewal of a 1-mill fire levy and 67.75 percent in favor of a separate 2-mill fire levy. Liberty voters are approving a 2-mill police renewal levy with 67.01 percent in favor.

Among 3,982 Girard voters, a 1- mill renewal levy for garbage collection is passing with 72.88 percent in favor. A separate, 1.1 mill renewal levy also for garbage collection is passing with 68.09 percent in favor.

Additionally, a tally of 3,948 Girard voters shows 56.46 percent in favor of a new 0.5-mill levy for parks and recreation.

In contrast to new levies, renewals do not create new taxes.