YOUNGSTOWN

With about 17.5 percent of Mahoning County precincts reporting, results for tax issues remain mixed.

Additional levies for police in the city of Canfield, village of Poland, and New Middletown are all up.

In Austintown, new levies aren't faring so well. A 1-mill roads levy is down, with 52 percent of voters against it. It's also close for a 1-mill police levy, which also has 52 percent against.

All levy renewals are slated to pass at this point.