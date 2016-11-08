HUBBARD

Raymond Soloman, superintendent of the Hubbard Exempted Village School District, says the district will consider going back to voters for approval of a tax increase in the future.

An unofficial tally of 6,707 votes shows a new, 10-year 7.1-mill emergency operating levy failing with 54.9 percent of people voting against.

The levy would generate $1.44 million for the district annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $248.50 a year.

Levy proponents say the tax is necessary to offset state funding cuts.

Soloman said, if the levy fails, the district will look to cuts to avoid an operating deficit. Soloman said he could not yet specify what those cuts would be.