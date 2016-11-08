JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

ELECTION RESULTS | Hubbard Schools Superintendent says district will consider going back to voters for levy



Published: Tue, November 8, 2016 @ 10:45 p.m.

HUBBARD

Raymond Soloman, superintendent of the Hubbard Exempted Village School District, says the district will consider going back to voters for approval of a tax increase in the future.

An unofficial tally of 6,707 votes shows a new, 10-year 7.1-mill emergency operating levy failing with 54.9 percent of people voting against.

The levy would generate $1.44 million for the district annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $248.50 a year.

Levy proponents say the tax is necessary to offset state funding cuts.

Soloman said, if the levy fails, the district will look to cuts to avoid an operating deficit. Soloman said he could not yet specify what those cuts would be.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes