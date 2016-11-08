With early voting and 11 of Mahoning County's 212 precincts in, Democrat Hillary Clinton has 58.7 percent of the presidential vote compared to 37.7 percent for Republican Donald Trump.

Also, all incumbents but Judge Shirley Christian of common pleas court are winning by comfortable margins.

The anti-fracking Community Bill of Rights in Youngstown is falling a little further behind with the additional precincts, losing 54 percent to 46 percent.