JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

ELECTION RESULTS | Hilary Clinton ahead in Mahoning, so far



Published: Tue, November 8, 2016 @ 8:50 p.m.

With early voting and 11 of Mahoning County's 212 precincts in, Democrat Hillary Clinton has 58.7 percent of the presidential vote compared to 37.7 percent for Republican Donald Trump.

Also, all incumbents but Judge Shirley Christian of common pleas court are winning by comfortable margins.

The anti-fracking Community Bill of Rights in Youngstown is falling a little further behind with the additional precincts, losing 54 percent to 46 percent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes