The so-called Community Bill of Rights that would ban fracking in Youngstown is losing 53.5 percent to 46.5 percent among early voters.

But a part-time workers bill of rights issue is enjoying a strong lead with 60.7 percent support among those same early voters.

Four charter amendments put on the ballot by city council are all winning with the closest one being a proposal to eliminate a $12 fine for missing meetings for council members which has 59 percent support.

The race is tight for a pair of new tax levies in Austintown. A 1-mill additional police levy is losing 51.3 percent to 48.7 percent while a 1-mill additional levy for road improvements is losing by near identical numbers - 51.4 percent to 48.6 percent.

Tax levies for police services in the city of Canfield, and the villages of Poland and New Middletown are all winning among early voters.

Early voters strongly backed a 2-mill Mahoning County developmental disabilities renewal with 74 percent support.