YOUNGSTOWN — With early voting and 37 precincts – likely all in Youngstown - of Mahoning County's 212 precincts reporting, Democrat Hillary Clinton has 59.3 percent of the vote compared to 37 percent for Republican Donald Trump.

The county's rural areas, which are expected to be a Trump stronghold, has not been counted except the early voters.

Incumbent Democrats for county commissioner (two seats), clerk of courts, recorder and coroner all have at least 70 percent of the vote and appear to be on target to be re-elected.

Incumbent county Treasurer Dan Yemma, who is facing Republican Christine Lucarell Oliver, has 69.5 percent of the vote.

The only incumbent on the county ballot losing is Judge Shirley Christian, a Republican. Anthony M. D'Apolito, a Democrat, has 64.4 percent of the vote so far in that race. Judges don't run with partisan labels in the general election.

Also, the anti-fracking Community Bill of Rights in Youngstown continues to lose with 56.1 percent of those voting opposing it. A part-time bill of rights that had a strong lead among early votes is still winning, but losing support. It has 56.1 percent support right now.