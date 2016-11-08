With 72 percent of the Mahoning County vote counted, Democrat Hillary Clinton is winning the presidential race, but with only 52.8 percent of the vote, compared to 43.2 percent for Republican Donald Trump.

All incumbents, except Judge Shirley Christian, still have comfortable leads.

It looks like Judge Christian of common pleas court will lose her election bid as she trails Anthony M. D'Apolito, who has a strong 61.8 percent of the vote.

The anti-fracking Community Bill of Rights proposal has lost for a sixth consecutive time while the part-time bill of rights along with four charter amendments backed by city council passing.