YOUNGSTOWN — With 40,475 early votes cast in Mahoning County, Democrat Hillary Clinton has 58.8 percent compared to 37.6 percent for Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Other minor-party candidates and independents makes up the difference.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Ted Strickland has 52.3 percent of the vote in his uphill battle to defeat incumbent Republican Rob Portman, who has 43.2 percent of the vote. The Mahoning Valley is expected to be one of the few parts of the state in which Strickland is expected to compete.

Meanwhile, incumbent state Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, and John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, have commanding leads among early voters as does county Commissioners Anthony T. Traficanti and David Ditzler, both Democrats.

Democrat incumbent county Treasurer Dan Yemma has a solid lead over Republican Christine Lucarell Oliver.

In the common pleas court race, incumbent Judge Shirley Christian trails challenger Anthony D'Apolito. The latter has 63.5 percent of the early vote compared to 36.5 percent for Judge Christian in what's expected to be a competitive race.