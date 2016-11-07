JOBS
Warren police investigating Sunday robbery



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 12:32 p.m.

WARREN — The Rite Aid, 1560 Parkman Road N.W., reported that man indicated he had a gun when he robbed the store of cash at 6:09 p.m. Sunday.

The man had short brown hair, a chin-strap beard, and “knock-off Northface” hooded sweatshirt and tan slacks when he advised he had a gun under his sweatshirt and said he would pull it out if the clerk didn’t hurry up.

The man handed a clerk saying “This is a robbery give me all the money, you won’t get hurt,” police said.

