WARREN — The Rite Aid, 1560 Parkman Road N.W., reported that man indicated he had a gun when he robbed the store of cash at 6:09 p.m. Sunday.
The man had short brown hair, a chin-strap beard, and “knock-off Northface” hooded sweatshirt and tan slacks when he advised he had a gun under his sweatshirt and said he would pull it out if the clerk didn’t hurry up.
The man handed a clerk saying “This is a robbery give me all the money, you won’t get hurt,” police said.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.