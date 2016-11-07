JOBS
UPDATE | Authorities ID driver in morning crash in Warren Township



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 2:03 p.m.

WARREN TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver in an early-morning crash.

Charles Kover Jr., 47, of Warren remains in serious condition in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he was flown after a 2:50 a.m., single-vehicle, accident on Austintown Warren Road near the ArcelorMittal coke plant and the former RG Steel plant.

Kover was northbound on Austintown-Warren in a pickup truck when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail. The vehicle spun around, and Kover, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

Kover initially was taken to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Pittsburgh, according to the patrol’s Southington Post.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, said the patrol, which continues to investigate.

