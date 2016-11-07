WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of motorist during a traffic stop on state Route 11 suicide by gunshot wound.

Eugene Mettille, 80, of Boardman, was found unresponsive in his car when a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol approached him during a traffic stop near the Tibbetts-Wick Road exit in Liberty at 11:46 p.m. Friday.

A weapon was observed in the passenger area of the vehicle. Emergency medical personnel were summoned to the scene while the trooper performed first aid. Ambulance personnel pronounced Mettille dead at the scene, the patrol said.

Mettille was the registered owner of the vehicle, a 2016 Honda Accord, the patrol said.