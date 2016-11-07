YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets for the Nov. 14 City Club of the Mahoning Valley “Elections Have Consequences: The Election’s Impact on the Mahoning Valley” will end this week.

It will be at the Stambaugh Auditorium Ballroom, 1000 Fifth Ave. Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m., and the program starts at 6.

The event will feature a panel of national, statewide, and local journalists and academics, talking about how the new president’s polices, as well as the ‘down-ticket’ results will affect the economy, education, and quality of life in the region.

Panelists are Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for National Public Radio; Karen Kasler, bureau chief Ohio Statehouse News; Doug Livingston, politics reporter for The Akron Beacon Journal, The Vindicator’s politics reporter, David Skolnick; and Paul Sracic professor and chairman of YSU’s department of Politics and International Relations. YSU English professor and WYSU-FM radio show host Tim Francisco will moderate.

Tickets are $30 each per person, which includes dinner, or tables of eight are available for $350 for organizations and businesses (includes event sponsorship recognition). Table sales end Wednesday and individual sales end Friday.

For information, contact Phil Kidd at 330-519-8712 or Francisco at 330-402-1769.