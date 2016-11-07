COLUMBUS — Just one day ahead of the 2016 presidential general election, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced that an estimated 1,798,277 absentee ballots were cast statewide ahead of Election Day.

This includes 13,893 ballots cast by military and overseas voters. Voting for military and overseas personnel began Sept. 24 and all absentee voting began Oct. 12, the day after the close of registration.

Voters who have not mailed their ballot before Tuesday may still deliver the ballot in person to their board of elections before the polls close at 7:30 p.m.