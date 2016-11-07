JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

PRESIDENTIAL RACE | Nearly 1.8M early ballots cast in Ohio



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 7:31 p.m.

COLUMBUS — Just one day ahead of the 2016 presidential general election, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced that an estimated 1,798,277 absentee ballots were cast statewide ahead of Election Day.

This includes 13,893 ballots cast by military and overseas voters. Voting for military and overseas personnel began Sept. 24 and all absentee voting began Oct. 12, the day after the close of registration.

Voters who have not mailed their ballot before Tuesday may still deliver the ballot in person to their board of elections before the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes