Police say man had gun hidden in cast



Published: Mon, November 7, 2016 @ 2:56 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man arraigned Monday on a weapons charge in municipal court had a .38-caliber revolver and a bag of bullets hidden inside a cast on his leg.

Judge Elizabeth Kobly set bond for Bernard Hasley, 26, of Youngstown, at $40,000 after he was arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

Hasley was a passenger in a car pulled over about 5 a.m. today on state Route 711 by a trooper with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for speeding.

Reports said the driver of the car had bloodshot eyes and there was an odor of marijuana coming from Hasley. The driver was cited for OVI and when Hasley was searched, the gun and bullets were found in the cast, reports said.

Hasley has a previous conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2015, said Assistant City Prosecutor Jeffrey Moliterno.

